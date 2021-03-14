His students were already at risk. Then the pandemic came

Kevin Clark is founder and executive director of the Dakar Foundation for the Performing Arts, which sponsors mentorships, workshops and career development for homeless and at-risk students. Clark says funding has dried up and, worse, he’s lost touch with a number of students who were displaced by the pandemic. “The opportunities for us didn’t fade away,” Clark says of his foundation. “They just fell off the cliff.”



Clark is featured in a special episode of Second Opinion, a video series produced by L.A. Times Studios in conjunction with the L.A. Times newsroom.