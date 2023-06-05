LA Times Today: Historic Los Angeles hospital offers pro bono medical services to children in need
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
The word “June” is derived from a Latin word for “youth,” so it’s not surprising that June is Children’s Awareness Month.
It’s also an important time for the Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children here in L.A. It’s a historic, non-profit hospital that offers pro-bono medical services to all children. No family is turned away.
It’s also where we met Ramses.
It’s also an important time for the Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children here in L.A. It’s a historic, non-profit hospital that offers pro-bono medical services to all children. No family is turned away.
It’s also where we met Ramses.