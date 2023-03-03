LA Times Today: A $150,000 ‘executive protection dog’? Rich L.A. homeowners are snapping them up

Last year, L.A. saw a significant increase in crime and burglaries. So families are taking their own security measures. And in some cases it means paying big bucks for highly trained super dogs which can cost tens of thousands of dollars.



The L.A. Times got an up-close look at what goes into training this new breed of security dogs.