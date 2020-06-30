Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Golden State Killer pleads guilty

Joseph James DeAngelo Jr., a 74-year-old former police officer who terrorized California as the Golden State Killer, pleaded guilty to more than a dozen murders and a long list of other crimes Monday in a university ballroom turned courtroom.

June 29, 2020
7:37 PM
