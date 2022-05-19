LA Times Today: Can the Magic Castle be made safe after alleged sexual misconduct, racism?

After an L.A. Times investigation uncovered allegations of sexual misconduct, racism and other issues, the Magic Castle says it’s turned over a new leaf. But some question if it’s enough to change institutional culture.



L.A. Times reporter Daniel Miller was part of the team that broke the story back in 2020.