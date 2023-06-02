Advertisement
LA Times Today: L.A. dispensaries openly sell ‘magic mushrooms’ as state weighs decriminalization
California

Magic mushrooms have been used as a punchline in the past, but now a growing body of research suggests they may be a medicine of the future. While psilocybin mushrooms and other psychedelics are still illegal, some L.A.-area dispensaries are selling them openly and there is growing support to relax the laws.

L.A. Times reporter Connor Sheets joined Lisa McRee with details.
