LA Times Today: Times photographer Marcus Yam wins Pulitzer Prize

L.A. Times foreign correspondent and staff photographer Marcus Yam was on the ground last summer as Afghanistan fell to the Taliban.



His heart-wrenching photos were honored today with the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography.