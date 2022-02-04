LA Times Today: What Martin Luther King taught me about ‘good hair’ and Black pride (Column)

In celebration of Black History Month, we bring you the story of a special moment between a little girl and Martin Luther King, Jr.



L.A. Times columnist Sandy Banks was that little girl, and she shares how the civil rights activist’s words have stuck with her after all these years.