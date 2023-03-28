LA Times Today: L.A. strongly approves of Mayor Bass but skeptical about fixing homelessness, poll shows
Mayor Karen Bass enjoys high approval ratings 100 days into her term. The results of the recent L.A. Times and Suffolk University poll could buoy the mayor, as she pursues her campaign promise to address homelessness.
The poll also highlights stark differences in opinion among Angelenos with clear divides along lines of class and race.
Metro reporter Julia Wick explains.
