LA Times Today: The unusual story of how a dog became a town’s mayor
The town of Idyllwild is nestled in the San Jacinto Mountains about 200 miles southeast of Los Angeles. Its mayor isn’t a typical one.
L.A. Times photographer Mel Melcon went to Idyllwild to find out about who the top dog actually is.
