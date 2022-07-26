LA Times Today: Pregnant, homeless and living in a tent — the saga of a young woman in Hollywood

In a new documentary, “Hollywood’s Finest,” L.A. Times videographer and photo journalist Claire Collins takes us inside the world of “Stitches,” a woman who was pregnant and homeless, living on the streets of Hollywood.



It’s an intimate look at the struggles of addiction, the systems that failed her and the cycle of homelessness — that sometimes feel impossible to escape.