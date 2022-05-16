LA Times Today: Southwestern megadrought is driest period in over 1200 years

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, nearly 94 percent of California is facing severe drought conditions. But the problem isn’t exclusive to our home state.



The western part of the United States recorded the driest 22-year stretch on record in what scientists call a “megadrought.” Now they’re sounding the alarm.



L.A. Times water reporter Ian James joined us with more.