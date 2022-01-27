LA Times Today: Battling for mental health care in South Los Angeles

It’s like treating end stage organ damage. That’s how one psychiatrist described his work in South L.A. because of the lack of preventative care.



Access to mental health treatment can vary wildly depending on where you live and what you can afford. In some of L.A.'s poorest communities, there are only a handful of providers for thousands of residents.



L.A. Times reporter Joe Mozingo recently profiled three people who struggled to get help in what experts call a fragmented system.