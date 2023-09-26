LA Times Today: L.A. County gave up on a mental health program — and is handing back millions in grants
Access to treatment during a mental health crisis can be the difference between a life cut short and the road to recovery.
L.A. County quietly phased out a mental health program that was designed to target the most at-risk individuals with mobile response teams. In the process, the county gave up about half of the grant funding awarded by the state.
L.A. Times reporter Lila Seidman wrote about the program and how millions of dollars went unspent.
