LA Times Today: California sues Facebook parent Meta over alleged harm to young people
In 2021, whistleblower Frances Haugen alleged that Facebook knowingly amplified harmful content on its platforms and harmed teenage users. Now, several states, including California, have filed a lawsuit against Facebook and Instagram’s parent company Meta over its impact on young users’ mental health.
L.A. Times staff writer Queenie Wong wrote about the lawsuit, and what it says about the effects of social media on our youth.
