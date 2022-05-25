LA Times Today: Skid row is an overdose ‘epicenter.’ But methadone can be miles away

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Skid Row is L.A.’s ground zero for the devastating effects of the opioid epidemic. Despite the dire need, methadone, a drug used to curb addiction is in short supply in the neighborhood.



L.A. Times public health reporter Emily Alpert Reyes wrote about the lack of methadone clinics in Skid Row.