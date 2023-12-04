LA Times Today: California imports doctors from Mexico to fill gaping holes in farmworker healthcare
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
There is a Mexican import that is so good for overall health, it can be life changing.
Mexican doctors are having a major impact in the Golden State’s farming communities. California has been struggling with a shortage of Spanish-speaking doctors for decades and now an innovative program is trying to reverse that trend.
L.A. Times metro reporter Melissa Gomez brought Lisa McRee the story.
Mexican doctors are having a major impact in the Golden State’s farming communities. California has been struggling with a shortage of Spanish-speaking doctors for decades and now an innovative program is trying to reverse that trend.
L.A. Times metro reporter Melissa Gomez brought Lisa McRee the story.