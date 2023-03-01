LA Times Today: Mexico bans cage diving with great white sharks
Some of the best locations to spot a great white shark are places like South Africa, Australia, and right here in our backyard in Baja California. But when humans and wild animals interact, there’s potential for serious danger.
Mexico recently enacted a ban on cage diving in an effort to keep humans away from sharks on Guadalupe Island.
San Diego Union-Tribune reporter Joshua Emerson Smith wrote about what it means.
