LA Times Today: How L.A.'s newest micro forests aim to close the climate gap

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

California’s latest climate assessment projects that heat waves will be more intense, longer and more frequent in years ahead.



From 1980 to 2000, there were an average of six annual extreme heat days in Los Angeles. By 2050, that number is predicted to be 22 days.



This is just one of the many reasons why the L.A. Parks Foundation recently launched the Park Forest Initiative aimed at installing micro forests throughout Los Angeles to combat the urban heat island effect, close the climate gap and grow the urban canopy.