LA Times Today: Routine-care needs pack MLK emergency department

Winter cases of the flu, RSV, and COVID have led to overcrowding at MLK Hospital’s emergency department.



But even before the pandemic, the hospital was struggling to provide much needed medical care to patients in the South Los Angeles community.



L.A. Times public health reporter Emily Alpert Reyes wrote about why the hospital is in desperate need of more resources.