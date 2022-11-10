LA Times Today: California’s gas-car phaseout brings turmoil to mom-and-pop gas stations

A new California law will require all new vehicles sold in the state to be zero emissions by 2035.



The ban has resulted in some unintended consequences for certain small business owners.



L.A. Times enterprise business reporter Daniel Miller wrote about the mom-and-pop gas stations who say it will destroy their business.