LA Times Today: Monarch butterflies lift spirits along California’s coast

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The monarch butterflies have made a comeback to California’s central coast, giving a sense of new hope with each flutter of their orange and gold stained-glass-like wings.



L.A. Times staff writer and Pulitzer Prize winner Diana Marcum has seen them first-hand and shared the optimism they’re creating.