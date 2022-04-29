LA Times Today: The hidden story behind SoCal’s whimsical playground filled with monsters

Once upon a time in 1965, a sculptor created a magical playground in the city of San Gabriel.



L.A. Times reporter Mary Forgione told us the story of how that park’s children from decades past — now adults — saved it from being demolished.