LA Times Today: After Monterey Park — the impact of gun violence on our communities

It’s been two months since a gunman entered a Monterey Park dance hall, killing eleven people and wounding nine others. It was one of California’s worst mass shootings and one of more than 100 in the U.S. so far this year.



In 2021, the rate of Americans killed by a gun was the highest in 30 years. Gun-related deaths are now the number one killer of children in the U.S. And during the first week of March, the U.S. broke a grim record: a total of 100 mass shootings.



On this special episode of L.A. Times Today, we talk to victims and survivors of gun violence, the emergency room doctors who call it a public health crisis and citizens who are buying guns to protect themselves.