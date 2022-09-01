LA Times Today: In a coastal California town, three iconic smokestacks are coming down

The central coast fishing town of Morro Bay is known for its two iconic landmarks: three stacks and a rock. Now, there’s a plan to get rid of the dormant stacks but not everyone is happy about it.



While some are celebrating the removal, others say they’re an important part of the town’s identity.



L.A. Times reporter Hailey Branson-Potts joined us with more.