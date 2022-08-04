LA Times Today: How California went from hunting mountain lions to protecting them

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

One of Hollywood’s most famous bachelors is a mountain lion named P-22. The elusive cougar has fans all around the world.



But as L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison wrote, Los Angeles’s relationship with its wildlife hasn’t always been so friendly.



Here’s what Patt says.