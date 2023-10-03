LA Times Today: Mr. Ayers ends up in the hospital, a reminder that problems with nursing home oversight remain

The friendship portrayed in the 2009 film “The Soloist,” starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jamie Foxx, was based on a true story about a certain newspaper columnist who befriended a homeless musical genius, struggling with schizophrenia.



Steve Lopez still writes for the L.A. Times, focusing on stories about aging in California, and for the past 18 years, has remained a dedicated friend and advocate of Nathaniel Ayers.



Steve joined Lisa McRee to share what he recently encountered on a visit to Ayers’ nursing home — a story any one with loved ones in a skilled nursing care facility may want to know about.