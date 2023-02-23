LA Times Today: Mt. Baldy is L.A.'s favorite mountain. That’s the problem

At just over 10,000 ft, Mt. Baldy is the highest peak in Los Angeles County.



Its close proximity to the city attracts climbers of all skill levels — even those who are inexperienced with the mountain.



L.A. Times investigative reporter Jack Dolan wrote about why Mt. Baldy can quickly turn into a deadly climb.