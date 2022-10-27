LA Times Today: How feds choreographed an elaborate fake murder to stop an alleged L.A. plot

A tip about a recent murder-for-hire plot gave the feds an opportunity to choreograph a plot of their own in order to foil the plan.



L.A. Times staff writer Noah Goldberg joined us to explain how a make-up artist, fake photos and a wired gang member helped the feds interrupt an assassination.