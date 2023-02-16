LA Times Today: Bold efforts emerge to reduce fentanyl overdose deaths

As the opioid epidemic metastasized into an overdose epidemic, California became one of the hardest hit states in the nation. Access to an overdose reversal drugs can be the difference between a close call and an obituary.



Organizations on the frontlines of the crisis are afraid that bold efforts to save lives could land them in legal jeopardy.