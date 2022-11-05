Essential California Week in Review: Election day is almost here

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It is Saturday, Nov. 5.

Here’s a look at the top stories of the last week

New details have emerged in the Pelosi attack. David DePape, who was charged with attempted murder and other crimes in connection with a violent attack against Paul Pelosi , was on a suicide mission and had additional targets, prosecutors said Tuesday. DePape, 42, pleaded not guilty .

DePape is in the U.S. illegally and could be deported to Canada , Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said Thursday.

, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said Thursday. For months, DePape had been drifting further into the world of far-right conspiracies, antisemitism and hate.

of far-right conspiracies, antisemitism and hate. Security cameras for the Pelosis’ San Francisco residence were not actively being monitored by U.S. Capitol Police the night of the attack.

by U.S. Capitol Police the night of the attack. Days after taking control of Twitter, Elon Musk on Sunday posted and later deleted an unfounded conspiracy theory about the attack from a publication known for spreading misinformation.

Election week is here. Here’s the latest on the final UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies pre-election poll, co-sponsored by The Times, and more as you head to the voting booth next week.

Rick Caruso has cut deeply into Rep. Karen Bass’ lead in the race to become L.A. mayor, putting him within striking distance .

. Ballot measures aimed at expanding sports betting and raising taxes on millionaires are trailing badly. But a measure to bolster abortion rights is on track for a solid victory .

. These California districts voted big for Biden, but Republicans are optimistic about their chances .

. California has a 450-mile-long congressional district . Really.

California could soon be the world’s fourth-largest economy. Critics have long claimed the state drives away business and workers with high taxes and tough regulations. But some economists say that the Golden State could soon surpass Germany in the global ranking.

A “tripledemic” on the rise? A confluence of respiratory illnesses has some California officials warning of a possible triple threat that could strain healthcare systems : Flu season is starting early, COVID-19 is still looming, and RSV is sending significant numbers of young children to the emergency room.

Climate change is rapidly accelerating in California. A nearly 700-page report looked at more than 40 key climate indicators and tracked the state’s actions in response. The results were grim , but officials said California’s response could serve as a model for other states.

A major flood would hit L.A.’s Black communities hard. Flooding from a 100-year storm event would cause far greater damage in L.A. than federal emergency officials have forecast, according to researchers who also warn that Black and low-income communities would be hit hardest.

How San Diego found success housing homeless people. Despite San Diego’s tight housing market, 100% of its emergency housing vouchers issued since June 2021 have placed people into permanent housing. A unique approach to implementing the vouchers has helped the city succeed.

LAUSD has a new plan to recruit starting at birth. Amid declining enrollment numbers, Los Angeles schools chief Alberto Carvalho launched a student recruitment campaign that targets newborns in maternity wards with swag and resources for their parents.

Orange County bus transit workers began a strike. About 150 mechanics, machinists and service technicians employed by the Orange County Transportation Authority opted to strike Wednesday after contract negotiations broke down, disrupting bus service across the county .

The Masterson trial spotlights Scientology shunning. The women who have accused actor Danny Masterson of sexual assault, raised as Scientologists, waited to report Masterson because they feared excommunication, a socially brutal fate suffered by Masterson’s own stepfather.

Inside the hunt for a serial killer stalking Stockton. Five victims were homeless men, yet it remains unclear whether they were targeted because of their unhoused status. Nonetheless, the killings sent shockwaves through Stockton’s homeless community.

ICYMI, here are this week’s great reads

Inside the world of competitive esports. Life on Team Liquid does not quite fit the video game cliché. These aren’t teenage boys huddled in their bedrooms. This is a professional esports franchise, and the mood is serious . When scrimmages finally conclude, many of the players return home to keep practicing on their own past midnight.

After a 1996 affirmative action ban, UC has struggled with diversity. With the U.S. Supreme Court poised to strike down affirmative action, the University of California’s long struggle offers lessons on the promise and limitations of race-neutral admission practices. The California takeaway : Nothing can fully substitute for affirmative action practices, though UC’s 25-year slog of trial and error has found some ways to make a meaningful difference.

Today’s week-in-review newsletter was curated by Laura Blasey. Please let us know what we can do to make this newsletter more useful to you. Send comments, complaints and ideas to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.