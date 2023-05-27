A “bathtub ring” stands far above the waterline around Lake Powell on April 15. The reservoir, the second largest on the Colorado River, is now at 30% of full capacity.

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It is Saturday, May 27.

Here’s a look at the top stories of the last week

A breakthrough Colorado River deal was reached, outlining big water cuts for three years. Seven states have agreed to cut water use to boost the Colorado River’s depleted reservoirs, reaching a consensus after months of negotiations.

More coverage



Monday’s historic agreement over Colorado River cuts represents a big win for California.

Is the landmark deal over the Colorado River enough to stave off disaster?

A majority of Californians say Sen. Dianne Feinstein is no longer fit for office, a new poll finds. More than 40% of voters say Feinstein should resign, and just 27% say she should finish her term. Two Democrats and a Republican are in a tight race to replace her.

Dodgers apologize and invite Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to Pride Night. The Dodgers responded to criticism for their decision to exclude the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence from their June 16 Pride Night by reversing course.

A ‘catfishing’ cop faked an investigation. Then he killed a family and kidnapped a girl. Virginia cop Austin Lee Edwards spoke to Mychelle Blandin the day he killed her sister and parents, kidnapped her niece and burned down their Riverside home, Blandin told The Times in an interview.

He painted over graffiti to pay for his daughter’s birthday cake. It cost him his life. Juan López hoped to make some money on April 15 to send back to his daughter in Nicaragua. It was her ninth birthday.

Widespread flaws were found in the Cal State system’s handling of sexual misconduct cases. A report found flaws in the Cal State system’s data of sexual harassment and sexual misconduct cases and cited widespread distrust by students and employees.

California air regulators vote to ban toxic chrome plating by 2039. California air regulators have voted to phase out the use of a highly toxic metal that’s commonly used to restore classic cars and protect aviation parts.

State orders L.A. County to move nearly 300 youths out of ‘unsuitable’ juvenile halls. State regulators had given L.A. County multiple opportunities to bring the juvenile facilities in Sylmar and Boyle Heights into compliance.

Southern California home prices have been falling. Are the drops over? Southern California home prices declined by more than 10% from the peak last year, but now the declines could be over.

Deemed ‘too broken to fix,’ San Bernardino County child services is sued on behalf of nearly 6,000 kids. The federal lawsuit alleges San Bernardino County Children and Family Services failed to protect youths under its care as numbers of abused children in the system rose.

A huge Tesla data leak reportedly reveals thousands of safety complaints. Four things to know. A leak of internal Tesla files reportedly reveals thousands of customers complaining about Autopilot safety, according to a newspaper article.

California’s blistering heat sparked power shortages last summer. Here’s this year’s forecast. State officials say the winter’s wild weather helped refill hydropower generators, decreasing the risk of dangerous electricity outages this summer.

A California ghost town sells for $22.6 million to a mysterious company. Eagle Mountain, a former mining town that has been vacant for decades, was purchased by Ecology Mountain Holdings LLC. The company’s plans are unclear.

How hot is California going to get this summer? Here’s what experts say. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that California temperatures in June, July and August will be warmer than normal.

Los Angeles City Council votes to accept the donation of a controversial LAPD robot dog. The 8-4 vote followed more than a dozen public comments urging council members to vote against the device, which would be paid for with a donation from the Los Angeles Police Foundation.

Indigenous tribes warned of a buried kingdom in the Owens Valley. Now, Caltrans crews are unearthing bones. The skeletal remains of more than 30 Native Americans have been unearthed at a Caltrans worksite in the Owens Valley. Tribes want the work to stop.

ICYMI, here are this week’s great reads

They’re in their 60s and parenting yet again, balancing the struggles, joy of adoption. They are the rare adoptive parents bringing five sisters into their home. As grandparents, they are keeping the family together.

How one woman fought bigotry and helped change the way Asian Americans see themselves. Though hardly a household name to the general public, Helen Zia is a trailblazer — to some, a legend — in the fight for Asian American civil rights.

Inside the writers’ ‘guerrilla tactics’ to shut down live productions. The focus on shutting down individual productions such as “The Chi” reflects the more aggressive tactics being used by Writers Guild members compared to the previous strike in 2007-2008.

Today's week-in-review newsletter was curated by Elvia Limón.


