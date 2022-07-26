LA Times Today: Newsom signs gun law modeled after Texas abortion ban

California governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law allowing private citizens to sue anyone who manufactures, distributes or imports assault weapons or ghost guns.



Senate bill SB-1327 is modeled off a Texas abortion law, which allows private citizens to sue providers or those who assist in obtaining an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.



L.A. Times politics reporter Hannah Wiley is here to tell us more.