LA Times Today: Love it or hate it, the nickname ‘Cali’ has a surprisingly long history

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The Los Angeles Times welcomes all kinds of questions from readers about L.A. and the entire state of California. One reader recently wrote in: “Do Californians dislike it when California is called ‘Cali’?”



Our audience engagement editor Rachel Schnalzer researched that question and joined us with more.