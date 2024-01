LA Times Today: Looking back 30 years after the Northridge earthquake

It was 30 years ago, on January 17, 1994, at 4:31 a.m., that Southern California was jolted awake by the Northridge earthquake , 6.7 on the Richter scale.The death toll on the day is still not clear, between 57 and 72 people. Nine thousand, we do know, were injured. And billions in property damage made it among the most costly natural disasters in U.S. history.Doug Smith began his reporting that morning and spent the next two years covering the aftermath.