LA Times Today: Food fight over olive oil sparks larger debate about the California brand

France has strict rules about what can be called champagne. Italy protects its Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. And now California has laws protecting its prized olive oil.



It’s a tradition that dates back to 1769 when olive trees were first planted here.



L.A. Times reporter Evan Halper says the state’s olive oil is now at the center of a debate about what should be labeled “California.”