The last L.A. Times print run at the Olympic Plant in downtown Los Angeles

The Olympic printing plant where the Los Angeles Times was published for more than 30 years printed the paper for the last time March 10, 2024. When Tribune Co. owned the newspaper, it sold the property, making The Times a tenant. The lease is now up and paying rent has become untenable. Going forward, the paper will be printed in Riverside by the Southern California News Group.