Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 04:38
One year with COVID-19: How the pandemic changed our lives
Share
California

One year with COVID-19: How the pandemic changed our lives

Times videographers have spent the past 12 months documenting how Los Angeles has been altered by the coronavirus. Here’s a look back at what they saw.

Share
California