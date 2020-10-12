Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
Share
California

Thousands of L.A. Armenians protest outside Turkish Consulate

On Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, demonstrators protested in solidarity with Armenia and its battle over the disputed border region of Nagorno-Karabakh, referred to by Armenians as Artsakh.

Oct. 11, 2020
7:02 PM
Share
California