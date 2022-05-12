LA Times Today: He’s terminally single and getting old. What’s next for P-22?

Griffith Park’s resident mountain lion has inspired murals in Silver Lake, a documentary and a full spread in National Geographic.



After a decade of staking his territory as the sole puma in the park, he’s come to be known as L.A.’s most famous bachelor.



L.A. Times reporter Laura Nelson wrote about why P-22 is becoming one of the city’s most beloved celebrities.