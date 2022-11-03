LA Times Today: Amid the L.A. council leaked audio scandal, parents reckon with shame

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

On YouTube and TikTok, Instagram and Twitter, parents of young children are sharing their pain and embarrassment after experiencing what’s known as “mom-shaming.”



And while social media has given voice to both victims and perpetrators, it was a leaked audio tape involving L.A. city council members that opened the wound for many Southland parents.



L.A. Times staff writer Sonja Sharp explored how damaging these unkindnesses can be and joins us now.