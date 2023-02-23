LA Times Today: This Pasadena resident paid to remove her grass lawn. Here’s the result

With water supplies continuing to tighten, the Metropolitan Water District is paying homeowners to remove their grass yards. Approved applicants receive five dollars per square foot. Not bad, given that the average lawn size in California is about 5,000 square feet.



We went to Pasadena to meet one resident who recently took advantage of the turf replacement program and pulled out her lawn.