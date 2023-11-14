LA Times Today: L.A. used to be awash in beauty pageants. Where’d they go?
Long before the days of “Toddlers and Tiaras,” there were dozens of beauty pageants held across Southern California.
Young women could compete to become the Rose Queen for the Rose Parade or Miss L.A. Chinatown and represent their community for a year.
L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison wrote about how the number of beauty pageants in Southern California is dwindling and looked back at some of the biggest events of the past.
Here’s what Patt says.
