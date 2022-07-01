LA Times Today: 80 years later, a San Diego burial for sailor killed at Pearl Harbor
A Navy sailor finally came home to rest in San Diego this month — 80 years after perishing off the coast of Hawaii on the battleship Oklahoma.
That infamous day in history was Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.
San Diego Union-Tribune reporter John Wilkens explains how this sailor’s once unidentifiable remains were recently matched through DNA testing.
