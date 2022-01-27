LA Times Today: Pismo Beach was once the clam capitol of the world. Then the clams disappeared

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Pismo Beach was the place to go for all you can eat clams, but that hasn’t been the case for decades.



L.A. Times assistant editor Sean Greene found out what happened to the clam capitol of the world.