Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
×
VIDEO | 00:37
LAPD body-camera footage of firefighter striking a detainee
Share
California

LAPD body-camera footage of firefighter striking a detainee

The footage shows a city firefighter repeatedly punching a restrained detainee on a hospital gurney.

Sep. 11, 2020
5:53 PM
Share
California