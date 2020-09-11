Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Pasadena Police Department releases footage of officer-involved shooting

The Pasadena Police Department released footage of an officer-involved shooting that occurred Aug. 15, when Anthony McClain was killed during a traffic stop.

Sep. 11, 2020
1:15 PM
California