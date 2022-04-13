Polling

Advertisement
U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, businessman Rick Caruso during the mayoral debate.

Karen Bass and Rick Caruso in dead heat, L.A. mayoral poll finds

A starkly contrasting pair are on track for a November runoff that would feature sharp divides by ideology, geography and race.

In mid-February, Bass had taken an early lead

National Politics

President Joe Biden salutes as he arrives on Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 11, 2022, as he returns from Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Biden’s approval rating improves slightly in California, but inflation looms large

Voters like how President Biden handled the Ukraine war but not inflation, and his standing is middling in California. Kamala Harris fares less well.

Love it or Leave it?

LOS ANGELES, CA - December 20 2021: Dusk settles in over the city in a view from above the Griffith Park Observatory toward downtown Los Angeles on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times

Escape from L.A.? No, most people like it here, poll finds

A poll found that most Angelenos really seem to like living here, even with the city’s flaws.

Has the Golden State lost its luster? California population shrinks for the first time ever
L.A. gives the Super Bowl, 2028 Olympics high marks but questions economic benefits
Advertisement

More California Politics

Los Angeles, California-Jan. 31, 2022-On Jan, 31, 2022, California Governor Gavin Newsom begins a tour of the site of a behavioral health and transitional housing facility in Los Angeles County, at 1326 W Imperial Hwy., to highlight the state's major new investments to house and provide critical support services to the most vulnerable Californians. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Newsom’s approval hobbled by crime fears, homelessness crisis

Concerns about rising crime and the homelessness crisis emerged as the top issues driving voter dissatisfaction with Gov. Gavin Newsom.

California voters want to reinstate tougher penalties for some crimes, change Prop. 47

Fifty-nine percent of voters said they would support changing the law to potentially allow for more felony prosecutions.

Democrats’ divide: Voters of color and white liberals diverge on crime

Advertisement

Sports Surveys

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, flanked by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., left, and Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., talks about crime at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

What’s behind Republican anger at the NFL? Shifting views on race

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Many Republicans think the NFL does too much for Black players and are losing interest in the league, poll shows

L.A. gives the Super Bowl, 2028 Olympics high marks but questions economic benefits

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Sept. 12, 2021.

How we measured Americans’ feelings about football and the Super Bowl