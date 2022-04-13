A starkly contrasting pair are on track for a November runoff that would feature sharp divides by ideology, geography and race.
National Politics
Voters like how President Biden handled the Ukraine war but not inflation, and his standing is middling in California. Kamala Harris fares less well.
Love it or Leave it?
A poll found that most Angelenos really seem to like living here, even with the city’s flaws.
More California Politics
Concerns about rising crime and the homelessness crisis emerged as the top issues driving voter dissatisfaction with Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Fifty-nine percent of voters said they would support changing the law to potentially allow for more felony prosecutions.
Sports Surveys