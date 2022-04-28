LA Times Today: Big population drops in L.A., San Francisco transform urban California

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that California saw a substantial population decline during the first year of the pandemic.



L.A. Times reporter Hayley Smith has written about the different reasons why people are leaving the Golden State and she joined us with more.