LA Times Today: Californians move inland for safety, cheaper housing — but find extreme heat that’s getting worse
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
For years, Californians have been moving inland because they think it’s safer or cheaper or they want a bigger backyard. But now, another potentially deadly reality may hamper their American dream: climate change.
L.A. Times data reporter Terry Castleman brought the heat, housing, and humans into perspective.
L.A. Times data reporter Terry Castleman brought the heat, housing, and humans into perspective.